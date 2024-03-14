Afronitaaa and I are only friends - Champion Rolie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Ghanaian dance artist, Roland Nyarko, aka Champion Rolie has clarified that his relationship with fellow dance artist Afronitaaa is strictly one of friendship and nothing more.



Champion Rolie, who is a member of the award-winning dance group, Dancing With Purpose (DWP) Academy, has been trending due to his relationship with his then-colleague dancer, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah aka Afronitaaa.



The two had been posting videos of themselves together in what many would describe as “intimate”, leading netizens to speculate whether the duo were an item.



The allegations were further aggravated when he organized a series of gifts for Afronitaaa, including an iPhone 15 for her birthday in December 2023.



However, in a chat with GhanaWeb Entertainment’s Elsie Lamar, Champion Rolie clarified the relationship between him and Afronitaaa stating, “No, we are friends. Only friends”



He stated that the videos posted on social media were harmless and did not indicate anything about their relationship.



“I don't know what we do on social media that’s pressing people. People just love our vibe. If you’re interested, you can go to her, no one is pressing anybody,” he said.



Explaining the motivation for the gifts he got for Afronitaaa on her birthday, Champion Rolie said that he got her such gifts because she had been a great friend to him.



“It was just an act of love, Afronitaaa is a very supportive friend. So I just thought it wise to do something special for her on her birthday and at that point, she was having problems with her phone so I was like, oh, I think if I get a new phone it will solve her problem I just had to do it,” he said.



In January 2024, Afronitaaa left DWP Academy to join forces with her former mentor and former DWP Academy member, Dancegod Lloyd.



The team at DWP however, say they are still good friends with her and that they have a very good relationship.



