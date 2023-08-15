Afronation will be happening in Ghana this year - Tourism minister confirms

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

The Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Dr. Awal Mohammed, has stated that the government's partnership with Afro Nation remains intact and that the event will be hosted in Ghana this year.



He confirmed this during an editors' forum held on August 14, 2023, in Accra, while announcing that the government is currently in talks with the organizers to make that happen.



Earlier, there were rumours that the annual event has been scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, this year.



But speaking on the subject, the minister emphasized that the festival had not been taken away from Ghana.



"Afro Nation has not been taken away from Ghana. We even had a meeting last week. We discussed it. There are certain demands they want, and we are trying to look at how to collaborate. It has not been taken yet. But we have alternatives,” he said.



Asked specifically if the event would be held again in Ghana, he answered: “Most likely. Very likely. This year, over the next three years.”



The Ghanaian government previously signed a five-year deal with Event Horizon Entertainment Limited to host Afro Nation in the country.



The inaugural event took place from December 27 to 30, 2019, at Laboma Beach in Accra, witnessing the presence of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Tourism Authority.



Last year, the organizers of the Afro Nation Festival shared a statement on their social media platforms, indicating their decision to relocate the event from Ghana to Nigeria.



This shift comes after five successful years of Afro Nation in Ghana, where it showcased talents from Africa and the diaspora.



Last year's event was cut short abruptly due to unconfirmed security issues with many headline artistes that were booked for the event not being able to perform.



Afro Nation has been held in various locations, including the U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Portugal, apart from its presence in Ghana.





