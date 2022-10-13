Afrobeats originated from Ghana - Appietus

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ace music producer Appiah Dankwa, popularly known as Appietus, has shared his voice in the debate over the origin of the Afrobeats music genre.



“We hustled to build this thing. Some guy did some documentary and said, ‘Nigerians.’ They didn’t.”



His comment comes after a major debate on social media between Ghanaians and Nigerians about which country originated Afrobeats—the blend of West African and Black American music that has inspired throngs of contemporary acts worldwide with its unique rhythms and melodies.



But speaking in an interview on GTV’s Breakfast Show, the Azonto Fiesta producer maintained that Ghana originated Afrobeats.



“Afrobeats was solely created from Ghana. Myself, Hammer, Jay Q, and Zapp Mallet were killing it. We formed the sound that they chanced on and used,” Appietus said on Wednesday, October 12.



The popular music producer also shared his breakthrough story, recounted how he had to contend with his mother, who always asked him to look for a proper job instead of being a sound engineer, and advised sound engineers in the craft to keep learning.



“My mum never took me seriously for years. I became big and received awards, but she never cared. She was saying ‘find a job’. I took my studio to my father’s house. Then one day, Daddy Lumba entered my studio and they were arguing, ‘it’s him, it’s not him’. They asked him, “Are you Daddy Lumba?’ and he said, ‘yes’. ‘What are you doing here?’ and he said, ‘I’m here to work with Appiah’. That day my mum did Omelette and the things my mum did, I was surprised.”



“In my field, you need to keep learning. That’s what I realised, and that’s how I started. I have learned and I even know what’s about to happen, how they are going to change the whole mechanism, machinery, software, and everything because it’s something that they keep doing.”



He added that the current artistes are going to reap the full benefit of music.



“I am very happy that music is getting this big and I know that the new generation is going to enjoy it very much. They will drive new cars and make a lot of money because of the way music is now structured; anyone can click on your music and you will make money.”



