Afrobeat singer Elkiddo donates to market women in Nima And Maamobi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Nana Reagan, Contributor

Another groundbreaking Ghanaian singer Elkiddo is gradually hitting the philanthropic margin.



The singer has activated his giving back to society mood by donating hand sanitizers and face masks to market women and music fans inside Nima and Maamobi in Accra on Tuesday.



The Classic Rock entertainment signee Elkiddo, during the exercise said it is a way to express his gratitude for the love and support and to also announce his new EP to the general public.



The afrobeat sensation promised the music public more quality songs this year. The "Another You" hitmaker is dropping another single dubbed "Ferrari ahead of his first EP.



He promised the public more of such benevolent activities in the coming months.