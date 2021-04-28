Afrobeat gem Mishasha readies second single of 2020 featuring Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation Mishasha is set to release her second single of the year in mega collaboration with award-winning musician, Stonebwoy.



Her upcoming single is a follow-up tune of her groundbreaking “Dorothy” single which featured another award-winning Dancehall and Reggae musician, Shatta Wale.



According to the rising sensation known in real life as Mishasha Jacobs, her upcoming music package was another great sound mix of Afrobeats and Dancehall.



“I am really excited about my upcoming joint and I believe the tune would excite Ghanaian and transcend borders.



“This is a series of top collaborations which have been lined up in the year ahead of album launch later in the year,” she said in an interview.



Mishasha launched her career in the middle of the pandemic last year under the Rave United record label and continues to showcase her exceptional singing and songwriting prowess.



Beyond Ghana, Mishasha has gained popularity across Africa with her uniqueness with some touting her as the next biggest breakout music star from the continent.



The Afrobeat sensation was nominated for Emerging Woman of the Year at the recently held 3Music Awards and continues to sparkle like a bright music prospect as she delivers back-to-back hits.