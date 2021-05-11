Afrobeast, Dancegod lloyd on fire with new single titled 'Corner der'

Music of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Quables, Contributor

The release of 'Corner Der', a single from the ‘Akwantuo’ Album was a hit.



It was realized that thousands of people all around the world jumped on the #CornerDerDanceChallenge that was released alongside the song.



It was a big wave in both Ghana and the diaspora.



However, in a quest to maintain the heat associated with the first track, the group is set to drop the next song off the Akwantuo album titled “EHEATI”.



EHEATI is a song to express how the group exhumes heat and fire anytime they step on the dancefloor.



Dwp Academy, Dancegod lloyd and Afrobeast have been on fire for a long while now.



From BBC World news feature, CNN, New York Times, Teen’s Vogue magazine to Beyoncé’s Black is King album and so on.



However, the song EHEATI has been revised and rehearsed for over a period of 2 years.



It was produced by 3nity, co-produced by Dope Nation, written and sang by

Dancegod Lloyd and Afrobeast.



It’s time to get heated!



