AfroBeach Festival scheduled for Dec. 27; promises to boost tourism

Ghana’s tourism sector is expected to get a boost as the maiden AfroBeach Festival comes off in Ghana on December 27, 2023.



The event which is also expected to promote the entertainment industry is expected to be a weekend of music, entertainment, and camaraderie.



AfroBeach celebrates the cultural heritage, social, and economic achievements of African and Caribbean communities, whilst also fostering the ideals of a sense of unity, empowerment and renewal.



Since its inception in 2016, AfroBeach has made it its priority without failure to provide a space where Ghanaians, Africans and Caribbeans in the UK can relish the experience of their Afro-Caribbean culture back home in Africa and the Caribbean Islands (Sankofa) through music, dance, culinary experience and socialising, aligning with the pillar “Experience Ghana.”



This year's festival line up boasts an eclectic mix of chart-topping DJs and up-and-coming talent, spanning genres. The AfroBeach experience highlights our shared connections and unique distinctions, this day-to-night experience blends and encapsulates everything from ‘The Islands' to ‘The Motherland’.



It will also offer a variety of activities to keep festival-goers entertained from interactive installations and games, to an array of culinary delights provided by Alora Beach.



AfroBeach is more than just a beach festival; it's a celebration of community, culture, and creativity," said, founder of AfroBeach.



“We're thrilled to bring this incredible event back and for the first time on the African continent with the fun loving people of Ghana. We look forward to creating an unforgettable experience”.



AfroBeach is a premier music festival founded in the UK.



The festival brings together renowned artists from across the globe, along with local talent, to create an unforgettable day of music, entertainment, and community.