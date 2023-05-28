Afro-fusion artiste FiiFi BiSSUE finally out with his first single of the year, 'Dance Forever'

Music of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: Creativehall Blog, Contributor

'Dance Forever' is a beautiful and affectionate song that expresses how dance can bring people together.



FiiFi BiSSUE recognises dance as a love language in this song, gone are the days when a boy would take a girl to a dance to prove or show his affection even though now, love is shown in diverse ways.



The whole idea was to remind people of the old school type of showing affection to a woman and also preaching special moments between couples, family, friends which reminds, them of the love they share. The dance here is a metaphor which represents two things; love and literally dance itself.



Couples, family, friends, and etc. have things they love doing together that keeps and strengthens their bond forever. It could be anything; watching a movie together, cooking or swimming. In this case it’s dancing forever together.



Dance foster’s friendship and togetherness and because of the dance factor and how jiggy the beat is, young and energetic dancers or dance lovers can relate to it.



Happy, romantic and energetic are what he describes the mood of the song with.



The song 'Dance Forever'was produced by KachiBeatz.



Born Samuel Fiifi Bissue also known as FiiFi BiSSUE is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and recording artist who was born in Accra. He is an Afro-fusion/soul artiste and guitarist.



He is a person who’s goal oriented. His work is influenced greatly by soul, Afrobeat and contemporary music across the world.



With Eight years’ experience of playing the guitar and still practicing, he is very passionate about his work so he decided to let the world hear it as well.