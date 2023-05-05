Afro/R&B standout Sofie releases ‘SUV’ as her first single of the year

Music of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Prepare to embark on a sonic journey with Sofie's latest release, ‘SUV’. This refreshing and feel-good song transcends time and space, inviting you to lose yourself in the joyous experience of living life to the fullest in Accra.



With stimulating sounds and vibrant melodies, her smooth voice glides over the Afro-inspired soundscape with effortless grace.



With its futuristic Afrobeats sound, ‘SUV’ is a musical masterpiece that showcases the incredible talents of Sofie and the team behind the production. Written by Sofie and produced by the talented, D.S.16, the song is a seamless blend of Afrobeats and Pop that creates a sound that is uniquely Sofie and universally appealing.



The song is an intricate tapestry of synths, kicks, strings and drums, woven with care and precision to create a lush, fiery soundscape creating an unforgettable experience that you will want to listen to over and over.



Sofie’s voice in ‘SUV’ makes you want to dance and get down at a club in Osu. The lyrics and harmonies are an invitation to experience life's most beautiful moments. Her voice weaves in and out of the afro-inspired soundscape, taking us on a journey of pure joy and passion.



‘SUV’ is an invitation to join Sofie on a journey of self-discovery. The track was mastered by Alexander Wright and the cover art was designed beautifully by Hashim.



