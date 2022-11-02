Afro-R&B singer Akua drops single titled ‘Connection’

Music of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Uprising afro-r&b artiste known on stage as Akua has released a new banger titled ‘connection’ ahead of the Christmas festivity.



Connection is filled with sweet and smooth-sounding melodies, displaying Akua’s endless vocal ability.



The song talks about a strong connection that can never be broken, and how love always finds its way back.



The track is currently receiving some massive airplay in the UK and Ghana – and was released with an intimate show – Live with Akua, at a 100-capacity venue attracting many audiences.



Since its release, Connection has over 2000 streams and featured on over 60 Spotify playlists and over 100 Shazam’s.



Watch video below:



