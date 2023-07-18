Afriyie Wutah critiques Ghanaian artistes' readiness for the international market

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Ghanaian songwriter and vocalist, Afriyie Wutah, has expressed his concern about the readiness of most Ghanaian artistes for the international music market.



In a 3news.com report, he noted that the current crop of Ghanaian artistes are more focused on entertainment than musicianship, which poses a significant challenge to their success on a global scale.



"I think the major problem now is we are grooming more entertainers than musicians. Most of our current crop of artistes are entertainers; they are not musicians," Wutah said.



He elaborated on the challenges faced by the Ghanaian music industry and proposed potential solutions while emphasising the lack of proficiency demonstrated by many Ghanaian musicians during live performances.



According to him, morally sound individuals should be able to captivate audiences with their performances.



"As a virtuoso, one must possess the ability to give audiences a great performance during live shows," he stated.



As a result, he claims Ghanaian artistes struggle to deliver exceptional performances at award shows, concerts, and other events, resulting in public dissatisfaction.



Afriyie Wutah, formerly part of the duo Wutah, is highly regarded for his remarkable vocal talent and his significant contributions to the Ghanaian music industry over the past decade.



Throughout his career, he has treated Ghanaians to an array of memorable songs, including ‘Lala,’ ‘The One,’ ‘Lover of My Life,’ ‘Cheers to Life,’ and ‘Here to Stay.’



