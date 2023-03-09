African leaders are selfish, they only care about their 'greedy bellies' - Simi

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, popularly known as Simi has criticized African leaders, calling them "greedy bellies" for their inability to develop their own nations but instead travel overseas.



The singer in a tweet she shared on Wednesday, March 8, claimed that Africans struggle for survival and space everywhere they go because their politicians only have their "greedy bellies" in mind.



According to Simi, nobody would choose a stranger's territory over their own if life were made easy, adding that the leaders' greed is mirrored in the low social and economic development of the continent's population.



She wrote: “Black Africans have to fight and fight for space and respect and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birthright is hard on their lives. One would think this would make African leaders wake tf up and help us fight for our dignity.



“Who really wants to go land of strangers, away from everyone and the things they love? People that want to survive. Nobody chooses that life because it’s good or easy. They just don’t want to die feeling that helpless.



“But these leaders don’t love their country. They don’t love their people. They only love their greedy bellies. They only care about their own children. They only care about their families. As long as their wickedness is not happening to them, why stop?” she quizzed.



See reactions to her post below:



CUPSYLAR: "We're always Survivors! It's tough been an African in a country with bad leaders and they leaders finding joy in suffering they masses... It's sad how instead of us to have a change, we're trying to adjust to the pains they're subjecting us too. Quite unfortunate."



Olawale_bam: "People like you justified the slave trade. You are a smelling compost pit."



DkingsmanZ: "Make she leave her family members come help u first? Na goat u b"



Iam_OluwaAction: "Who really wants to leave everyone and everything they have known and loved all their lives to a strange unknown place?"



Check her tweet below:





Black Africans have to fight and fight for space and respect and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birth right is hard on their lives. One would think this would make African leaders wake tf up and help us fight for our dignity. — Simi (@SympLySimi) March 7, 2023