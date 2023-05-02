African celebrities shut down Met Gala in style

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

The Met Gala has witnessed some of the most influential personalities in the arts, music, film, sports and fashion industry grace the most anticipated fashion event on the calendar.



This year's camp was blessed with some celebrated sons and daughters of Africa including Ghanaian-British actress Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collinson, rapper Stormzy, Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Tems, and Skepta, as well as South Africa's Trevor Noah who grace the event in style.



The event came off at the largest art museum in the US, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City had its theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in honour of the late famous fashion designer.



Other notable personalities at the 2023 Met include; Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Serena Williams Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, Yung Miami and Diddy.



Check out some favourite looks below:





Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collinson who was co-chair wore a 130,000 crystal Schiaparelli gown













Stormzy wore a floral blue suit with a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/110P-001 watch













Tems once again turned heads with her headpiece











Burna Boy's look for his debut Met Gala













Nigerian rapper Skepta













Trevor Noah rocking a Thom Browne suit at the Met Gala 2023













Idris and Sabrina Elba served couplegoals









Model Anok Yai











