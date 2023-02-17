African Star to host Sound System Festival

Music of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

International sound system owner, record label boss, and artiste manager, Stuart Brown aka African Star is hosting a Sound System Festival at Boston Gardens, off Aburi Road on Saturday, April 1, 2023.



According to African Star, his decision to host the Sound System Festival is borne out of his desire to encourage the sound systems in Ghana to promote the sound system culture and develop an industry.



He explained that what he’s promoting is not a clash but an opportunity for the various sound systems in Ghana to showcase their craft.



“Sound system festival isn’t a clash, everyone can play and get themselves out there, they need to know that sound system is a gateway for the artistes to get promoted,” he notes.



African Star has been in the music business for over four decades and has worked with various artists on his African Star label. He is renowned for his work with Capleton, whose career he is credited with having contributed significantly to.



Other artists he has worked with include Determine, Admiral Tibet, Jah Cure, Jah Mason, Sister Nancy, George Nooks, and Gregory Isaacs.



While in Canada, where he was based prior to coming to Ghana, he operated the Sankofa Club in addition to his sound system and music label. This is the second time African Star is coming to Ghana having been based here during the mid-2000s.



Ace radio deejay and operator of King Lagazee Soundz, King Lagazee is of the view that there is a need for more of such events.



“The Sound System Festival will boost the image of the industry for support from sponsors and the public. No one from Ghana is traveling abroad to play on the international sound system circuit, although there is a big market out there. So, events like this will attract the attention of international promoters to invite us to play. It’s not always about winning or losing in a clash, but putting our craft together to build the sound system industry,” King Lagazee believes.



The Sound System Festival is expected to feature Lifted Selection, Nexus Sounds, Nature One Sounds, King Lagazee Soundz, Fire Crew, and Mighty African with special guests including Djabi of Roots International, Somanya; veteran radio personality, Black Santino and Daddy Bosco, President of the Rastafari Council, Ghana and a music and media executive.