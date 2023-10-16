African Legends Night returns for 11th edition on December 1st

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: Global Media Alliance

The highly anticipated "African Legends Night" is back and ready to take the music and entertainment scene by storm once again. The event, known for its celebration of African musical icons, promises to be a night of dazzling performances, cultural vibrancy, and an unforgettable experience come Friday December 1st at the Grand Arena.



It is a spectacular evening of music and culture. African Legends Night celebrates and honors the timeless contributions of African music legends to the global music industry.



With a legacy spanning over a decade, the concert has become a staple in the annual entertainment calendar, attracting fans from across the continent and the diaspora. Each year, it spotlights African music legends whose careers have been marked by significant achievements, influence, and artistic excellence.



This year's African Legends Night promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. With a lineup of legendary performers, attendees can look forward to a night of thrilling live music, energetic performances, and a celebration of Africa's rich and diverse musical heritage.



From African music to Highlife, Hiplife to Contemporary Afro-music, the 2023 edition will for the first time feature a spectrum of genres, creating an eclectic musical experience that appeals to a wide audience.



This year’s edition will also feature the Legends Digital Music Museum, the African Legends Hall of Fame, the Legends Music Show, the Legends Music Celebration, and the Legends Music Playlist.

African Legends Night is more than just a concert; it's an opportunity to connect with the heartbeat of Africa through its music, culture, and people. Whether you are a longtime fan of African music legends or are curious to explore the continent's diverse sounds, this event is your chance to be part of an unforgettable evening.



Powered by Global Media Alliance, African Legends Night is a musical concert held annually with the aim of recognizing and celebrating African musicians who are considered living legends.



The event has over the years celebrated living legends such as Hugh Masekela of South Africa, Femi Kuti of Nigeria, and Ghanaian legends like Amakye Dede, George Darko, Ofie and Ben Brako, Freddy Meiway, and Yvonne Chaka Chaka. In the last edition, Kojo Antwi, Samini, and Daddy Lumba joined the living legends of the African Legends Night.