Africa will be the best when African-Americans move back home - Akon

Entertainment of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Record producer and singer, Akon is on a campaign to get African-Americans to move to Africa, which he describes as their home.



This, he believes, will develop the continent and make it the best in the world.



The Senegalese-American singer, who is on a mission to "develop Africa," has called on people of African descent to make the continent a better place by impacting their expertise in various countries.



"My goal is to get everybody to move back to Africa. I want to get as much many African-Americans back home to Africa as I possibly can," he disclosed.



He touted the continent as the safest place for African-Americans and added that they will no longer fight for their rights when they finally settle at home.



"I know the day they move back, everything they're fighting for in America, they will not have to fight for again. All the struggle they struggle over there, they are going to come there with this mindset, mentality, the finances that they've built and invest that in Africa," he disclosed on DEPOSIT$ with Brook England.



"Africa will be the best nation (continent) in the world," he hammered.



In Ghana, the 'Year of Return' campaign launched in 2019 has witnessed an estimated 1,500 African American move to this West African state.











OPD/OGB