Music of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Africa music stars must unite to go higher – DK Kabsha

Ghanaian based Sudanese Hip-Pop artiste DK Kabsha

Ghanaian based Sudanese Hip-Pop, Afro and R & B artiste DK Kabsha has called on Africa to put their differences aside and unite.



The singer in an interview to promote his yet to be released album dubbed “Peace” on Kasapa Entertainment proclaimed his love for Ghanaian music and the nation as a whole.



“Ghana is a very peaceful country, I’ve been happily living here for the past five years, ” Kabsha told Eddie Ray.



The “Tell Me” singer called on Africa to unite as one people for progress



“Africa must unite and go higher through music,” he said.



He ended by urging Africa to support every African artiste irrespective of where they hail from to help us take over the world.





