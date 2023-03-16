Africa Outstanding Women Awards draws massive crowd

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The maiden edition of the Africa Outstanding Women Awards (AOWA) ended on a high note in Cote d'Ivoire a few days ago.



It drew patrons from far and near, going into the country's event books as one of the well-attended and organized events in recent years.



The close to 200 sitting-capacity auditorium of the Capitol Hotel was jam-packed; and according to staff of the Cocodi-based hospitality outfit, it was one of their best attendances in recent times.



And according to the president of ASKOF Productions, event organisers, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Cote d'Ivoire awards gala has served as a launch pad to go global.



It was Ivorian Mrs Chantel Fanny, who picked the flagship award -Africa Outstanding Woman Of The Year 2023, while Sarfoa Asamoah was adjudged beauty queen of the year.



The Africa Outstanding woman (Advocate) went to Dr Hannah Lisa-Tetteh with Nigerian Adora Hack, picking.theb Technical and Engineering prize.



The young entrepreneurs' honours went to Louisa Akosua Agyeman Ababio, while

Dr Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane from Ghana took home the prize in the health category.



Tye NGO category saw Joyce Konadu Idun reigning supreme, while Maman Dicko Sy was adjudged the best in Agribusiness.



Another Nigrian Irene Sewaholic picked the outstanding woman, with Aba Wils receiving the innovation and invention honours.



Liberia's Grace H. Weah won the outstanding woman in sports awards, while

Alice Frimpong Sarkodie was adjudged the outstanding woman in education.

The rest of the winners include



NETWORK



Nurse on the move





ENTREPRENEUR



Sefora Kodjo





MEDIA

Puseletso Petersen





MODEL

Zabelo Hlabisa





MINING



Angela List





FILM



Kadhy Toure





MUSIC



Natasha Beckley





POLITICS

Hon Namayanja Rose