Africa Event Awards 2023: Full list of nominees

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: Africa Event Awards

The highly anticipated nominees for the 2023 Africa Event Awards have been officially revealed last Friday at CFAO Ghana, marking a significant moment for the event industry across the continent.



This prestigious awards ceremony recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions within the event planning and management sector, celebrating the creativity, innovation, and dedication of individuals and teams.



After a rigorous selection process, the panel of industry experts across and board have shortlisted nominees in various categories that encompass the diverse spectrum of events, from corporate gatherings and cultural festivals to social galas and sporting extravaganzas. The nominees reflect the exceptional efforts put forth by event professionals to create memorable and impactful experiences.



“We are thrilled to announce the nominees for the 2023 Africa Event Awards,” said Kelvin Kenneth, CEO of Africa Event Awards. “This year’s selection showcases the remarkable talent and hard work of event planners, coordinators, and organizers from across the continent. Despite the challenges faced by the industry, their dedication to excellence shines through.”



The nominees encompass a wide range of event types, sizes, and objectives, highlighting the versatility of the event planning field and its importance in creating connections, fostering cultural exchange, and driving economic growth.



The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 22nd September 2023 at South Africa High Commissioner’s Residence, where the winners in each category will be unveiled. The event promises to be a gathering of industry leaders, creatives, and influencers who have played pivotal roles in shaping the event landscape of Africa.



The Africa Event Awards is an annual ceremony that recognizes and celebrates excellence in event planning and management across the African continent. By acknowledging outstanding achievements and innovative approaches, the awards aim to elevate the event industry’s standards and promote its significance in fostering connections and driving growth.



Check out all the nominees below:



