Africa Choice Awards 2020: Shatta Wale adjudged Artiste of the Year

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has been crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Africa Choice Awards held on September 20, 2020.



He beat the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Stonebwoy and other top African artistes to take home the award.



The ceremony was held virtually and winners were announced via the Instagram page of the scheme.



They shared a photo with the caption;



"Congratulations to Shattawale for winning Artist Of The Year"!



Shatta Wale is undoubtedly one of the biggest musicians in Africa.



He recently gained massive global recognition after his collaboration with Beyoncé on the 'Black is King' album.





