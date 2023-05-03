Afia Schwarzengger expresses disappointment in Akufo-Addo for begging Japan to help facilitate IMF deal when Ayisha Modi can help

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, known for her outspokenness and controversy, has made headlines for her comments on social media regarding fellow socialite Ayisha Modi and the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.



Earlier this week, Afia had criticized Ayisha for her claims of having money and knowledge of everyone's secrets, as well as for her allegations that Diamond Appiah owed her money for the sale of plots of land without providing the necessary documents.



In a post on her Instagram, Afia expressed her disappointment in the President of Ghana for seeking financial assistance from Japan through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) instead of utilizing Ayisha's supposed financial resources.



She said, “You see Blackman… ahhhh I’m very disappointed in Nana Addo. Why beg the Japan prime minister when we have Aisha Modi?? Don’t you know IMF stands for Isha Modi Finances.., smh we must value our own. Hmmmmm”



While some have criticized Afia for her seemingly flippant attitude towards the country's financial situation, others have defended her comments as a playful jab at Ayisha Modi and not meant to be taken seriously.





