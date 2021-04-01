You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 01Article 1221715

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Zionfelix

Afia Schwarzenegger threatens to expose East-Legon businessman who is chasing her friend's wife

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger play videoMedia personality, Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Afia Schwarzenegger has threatened to expose an East Legon based businessman who is chasing her friend’s wife.

The controversial media personality made the threats in a video posted on her official Instagram page and sighted by zionfelix.net.

According to Afia, her friend is a responsible husband and his wife works with Fidelity Bank.

She narrated how her friend called her and started crying. According to the friend, there is a businessman in East Legon who is chasing his wife.

Afia revealed that she has the businessman’s phone number, his pictures and those of his car. She warned that if he doesn’t stop trying to snatch her friend’s wife, she will expose him.

Watch the video below:

Join our Newsletter