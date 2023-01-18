Afia Schwarzenegger's contempt case adjourned to January 31

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger will reappear before the Tema High Court on January 31, 2022, in her case with Chairman Wontumi.



On Tuesday, the court that was to give a verdict on whether she would serve her 10-day imprisonment adjourned the case.



According to a report by Graphic.com.gh, "a clerical error on the docket caused the court to adjourn proceedings for two more weeks".



On January 17, 2022, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, chiefly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, marked the 1st death anniversary of her father, Augustus Agyei, who was equally looking forward to a crucial court verdict.



In an Instagram post, she asked her followers to pray for her. "Remember me in your prayers tonight," she wrote.



About the court case



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, sued Afia Schwarzenegger for some sexual allegations made against him.



He later dragged Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, Nana Ama McBrown, and Mr Logic to court after they ran commentaries on a case pending before the court during the United Showbiz TV show on UTV.



Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kwame A Plus, and Mr Logic were fined GH¢60,000 each (5,000 penalty units) or in default, served a two-month jail sentence.



Afia Schwarzenegger, who was not in court, was, however, asked to spend 10 days in prison for contempt of court.