Afia Schwarzenegger robbed of jewellery worth $12,000 at Elite Bar

Entertainment of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that she has been robbed at a party.



The controversial celebrity made the claims in a self-recorded video sighted by zionfelix.net.



Afia made the video in the early hours of the day to warn others who were attending the same party to be careful.



The teary entrepreneur said her gold bangle which costs $12,000 was stolen by the security man at the entrance of Elite Bar where she attended the Gh Hyper party.



She revealed that the security man created a situation at the entrance of the bar and her bangle was snatched.



Watch the video below:



