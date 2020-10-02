Afia Schwarzenegger reveals why she stopped being friends with Mzbel

Entertainment of Friday, 2 October 2020

Ghanaian comedienne and TV host, Afia Schwarzenegger has lifted the lid on her broken relationship with musician cum political commentator, Mzbel.



Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel who were once water-tight fell off in 2018 and has since been throwing shots at each other in the past years.



Mzbel has often spoken about her failed relationship with Afia Schwarzenegger adding in an interview with Zion Felix that she will love the TV host from afar.



Though Afia initially decided not to talk about her failed friendship with the singer, she has now opened up on the issue in an interview with Accra based Neat FM today, October, 2.



She revealed that Mzbel betrayed her by sleeping with her boyfriend even though she forgave her the first time she did that treacherous act.



“Mzbel slept with my boyfriend and when I confronted her about how she got my boyfriend’s number, she started crying."



"The first time she slept with my boyfriend, she came crying with an apology at Selley Galley’s wedding but I had to move on when she did it for the second time,” Afia Schwarzenegger made the statement in the Twi Language.



