Afia Schwarzenegger rained insults on me when I tried settling feud with Mzbel – Nana Romeo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Romeo, the host of Accra FM's Entertainment Capital, has spoken about being insulted by Afia Schwarzenegger while attempting to reconcile the differences between her and Mzbel, two prominent figures in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



In an interview with Zion Felix, Nana Romeo revealed that he had advocated for a resolution between the two, emphasizing that they were both mature women with children and as a result, he urged them to refrain from engaging in public spats and petty feuds, suggesting that such behaviour was better suited for emerging industry players.



According to Nana Romeo, his efforts were met with indifference from Mzbel. However, Afia Schwarzenegger, who happened to be in Europe at the time, called him and launched insults at him.



"Recently, Afia Schwarzenegger called me and told me her mind, but I gave her two responses, and she realized that those two responses are more than her words. This is how come, Afia and Mzbel's fight, so I said that it is time that they settle their differences because they are grown and even have children.



"For Mzbel, she didn't say anything, but I was there, and someone called me in the evening and at that time, Afia was in Europe, 'Hello, is this Romeo and I replied yes, then she started insulting me; I'm a villager …so I asked please who is this then she said Afia," he recounted.



Nana Romeo asserted that he managed to silence her with a single response during their phone conversation. "So, I gave her one response, and it really pained her. I told her that for me, I don't drink, and I don't smoke, so if someone smokes and insults me, I'm not pained about it."







AM/SARA