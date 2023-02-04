Afia Schwarzenegger outdoors 'new' strategy to fight critics

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 February 2023

After being banned from engaging in social media feuds for the next two years, Afia Schwarzenegger has developed a new strategy to attack her critics.



As part of a court ruling issued by the Tema High Court, after being slapped with a defamation lawsuit by Chairman Wontumi, the socialite was asked to desist from engaging in social media beefs, insults, and attacks for two years adding that, “If she engages in a social media brawl, she should be brought back.”



Earlier in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw disclosed that Afia was also made to sign a bond of good behavior for another two years and failure to do so would attract a punishment from the court.



But it appears that the court was unable to clip Afia Schwarzenegger’s wings as the controversial socialite has once again proven that she is indeed untamable.



In the latest development, the socialite was spotted on Tik Tok live, aggressively attacking her detractors, particularly the ones who jubilated over her court issues, in an indirect manner.



She cunningly lambasted and hurled insults at them, using her house help’s name, Mary.



This comes after a popular Wontumi TV Presenter, Cindy Cash, alleged that Afia is struggling to pay the court’s GHC60,000 court fine.



‘Stop bluffing. Stop thinking you have won because I am right here. This live video is to inform you that I am back. GHC65,000 is no money. Mary, you have lost. You wish that I would mention your name so you could trend but I won’t. Foolish woman, imbecile. You talk and bleat like a goat. You act like a dog. Mary, you look like a cow. Stupid woman. Villager. Mary, you sit on TV and discuss me, your boss this, your boss that because of some 500cedis pay cheque,” she stated.



