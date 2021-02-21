Entertainment of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Mona Gucci over claims she is a trained lawyer from Massachusetts

Afia Schwarzenegger, comedian

Media Personality and host of the ‘Link Up’ show on Kantanka TV, Mona Gucci making an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz, stated that she is an immigration lawyer trained in the United States of America.



Upon insistence query by the host, Nana Ama McBrown and her guests, A Plus and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Mona disclosed that she graduated from the Massachusetts School of Law (MSLAW) and worked as an intern at Abigail Williams and Co law firm.



Well, it turned out that the American Bar Association does not accredit MSLAW and the Abigail Williams firm is nonexistent after it collapsed in 2019.



Just after the show last night, Afia Schwarzenegger who recently had a back and forth ‘beef’ with Mona Gucci waded into the issue and as usual of her, went on social media to make mockery of Mona Gucci for spewing out lies on the show.



While trolling Mona, Afia sarcastically admonished her to at least produce the certificate she [Mona] got from the law school and post it on social media or show to the world, a picture of her graduation for Ghanaians to believe that she is indeed a lawyer.



