Afia Schwarzenegger mimics Akufo-Addo’s ‘I’ll shame you all’ speech

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A viral video where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was seen tackling his critics during an inauguration ceremony in the Ashanti region has caught the attention of many Ghanaians, including controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger.



Earlier, the president, in a bid to hit back at persons he says are his detractors in the Ashanti Region, described as false assertions that his government has not really done enough for the people in the region.



In the latter part of his speech during the sod-cutting ceremony of the Suame interchange, President Akufo-Addo said there is enough to prove that the Ashanti Region has benefited in terms of development from the Akufo-Addo administration.



“For those who speak ill about me in the Ashanti Region, one after the other, you are all going to be shamed convincingly, today, tomorrow and the day after,” he passionately said.



But reacting to the video, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video on her Instagram where she was miming and making hand gestures to the 22 second video.



She shared the post with the caption;

“Mr. President SHADING Our haters. VAWULENCE!!!! Good morning.”



Watch the video below











EB/BOG