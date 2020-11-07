Entertainment of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Afia Schwarzenegger has no job; she lives off my name to be relevant - Mzbel

Singer Mzbel and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Singer Mzbel has taken a swipe at comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger for speaking about her miscarriage.

Mzbel losing her twin babies recently dominated the entertainment news.

As people consoled the singer over her ordeal, Afia Schwarzenegger came out to cast doubts about the miscarriage and dared her to provide proof.

In response to Afia's comments in an interview on Neat FM's ''Entertainment GH'', Mzbel ridiculed her former best friend saying Afia is relevant because of her.

She stated that Afia is out of work and therefore lives off her to earn a living.

''Afia has no work. She doesn't work anywhere. What does she do? Because the last time she spoke about me, she said she's made 13000 dollars off me. So, it means I make her money. I make her relevant. I make her known; so she cannot live her life without saying my name'', she said.



