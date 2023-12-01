Afia Schwarzenegger embarks on NHIS registration for Mepe residents

Entertainment of Friday, 1 December 2023

Media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has undertaken an exercise to register residents of the Mepe township in the Volta Region who were victims of the recent Akosombo Dam Spillage disaster with the National Health Insurance Scheme.



The exercise, which took place on December 1, saw residents of all ages get registered for their NHIS cards.



A donation of various items was also made.



Africa Schwarzenegger, who spearheaded the move, said she got the idea after she fell sick upon returning from an earlier donation exercise at Mepe.



This prompted her to partner with the NHIS to help residents of the township acquire their NHIS cards.



“I have a sinus issue, and then when we went to Mepe and returned, I was sick for over 3 weeks; my sinuses were acting up. And so I wondered, what would happen to someone at Mepe who has a sinus issue or any respiratory issue? How would they cope?



“So God touched my heart and we decided to provide free NHIS registration for residents of Mepe so that anyone suffering from anything I’m suffering from can have a lifeline.



In a series of posts shared by Zion Felix, Afia Schwarzenegger could be seen arriving at Mepe with some officials from the NHIS and the registration process is ongoing for some residents.



She was also spotted interacting with some children at the venue



