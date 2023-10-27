Afia Schwarzenegger challenges East Legon Club to match or double Ibrahim Mahama's donation

Entertainment of Friday, 27 October 2023

Afia Schwarzenegger has dared the East Legon Executive Club members to donate double the items presented by Ibrahim Mahama to the people of Mepe following the Akosombo Dam spillage.



She said the whole of Ghana bears witness to the fact that the popular businessman sent cargo trucks filled with relief items to Mepe but nothing has been heard from the East Legon Executive Club members who tout themselves as rich men.



She said it is time to live up to their self-acclaimed ‘wealthy men’ title, adding that all they do is flaunt luxurious cars and bathe each other with water, an act which she termed as disgusting and primitive.



“East Legon Executive Fitness Club, you called yourselves rich men. This is the time to show that you are truly rich, go to Mepe and donate," she said. "All you know how to do is to organize big parties, attend funerals, and be ponding yourselves.



"You don’t know how that act of water ponding disgusts me. Even for a poor woman like me, I am usually bathed with champagne and not water. Ibrahim Mahama does not belong to any executive club yet did you see the trucks full of supplies he sent there? I am daring all of you to put your heads together and do more than what Ibrahim Mahama did.



“We are talking about philanthropy and all you do is show us cars. What are we using cars for? If you are a rich man, let your money speak in the society. If I were dating someone in that crew, I would have broken up with her. Who the f**ck among you have donated? Nobody is criticizing you and that’s why you guys are misbehaving,” she stated in a TikTok live.





Afia Schwarzenegger has since been calling out high-profile personalities and organizations who are yet to reach out to the victims.



She previously called out Pastor Mensah Otabil and Archbishop Duncan Williams for their silence on the issue.



