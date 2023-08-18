'Afia Schwarzenegger called to lambast me after my interview with Ayisha Modi' - Ohemaa Woyeje

Entertainment of Friday, 18 August 2023

Popular Ghanaian radio presenter cum entrepreneur, Ohemaa Woyeje, has revealed that she was attacked by Afia Schwarzenegger for granting Ayisha Modi a platform to speak.



This comes after Ayisha Modi, in an interview on Angel FM with Ohemaa Woyeje, had made disparaging allegations about Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracy Boakye, and Diamond Appiah.



Ayisha had claimed that the three of them live fake lifestyles and chase men for money.



Ayisha Modi also alleged that she had bought a phone for Afia Schwarzenegger and fed her at a point.



These claims led to angry rebuttals from the two personalities on social media.



However, touching on the development during a recent interview with Zionfelix, Ohemaa Woyeje stated that she didn’t take the comments by Ayisha Modi seriously emphasizing that the latter's brand is all about “controversy”.



Ayisha said she had no other choice but to listen and ask questions of that nature.



"All the things I said were just questions and she answered them," she defended.



She also revealed that Afia Schwarzenegger had called her after the interview to express her disappointment



"After the interview, she called me to express how disappointed she was with me, she didn't even listen to what I had to say, she was angry. We've been friends for a long time and I like her matter, I have never had any open public issues with her," She said.



Ohemaa Woyeje added that despite the fallout, she has no issue with Afia Schwarzenegger and is confident that Afia would come back to her when she calms down.



"It was later that Fifi Pratt called to inform me that Afia had unfollowed me on Instagram. But seriously I won't beef Afia, what will I get from beefing her?

We are not beefing, even if she unfollowed me, I'm confident that when she cools down she would come back. Even if she doesn't come back, I am ok," She stated.



