Afia Schwarzenegger attacks Kennedy Agyapong after Mahama apology

Controversial media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has descended heavily on flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong after the politician apologized to former President John Dramani Mahama for speaking to him harshly.



According to her, Kennedy Agyapong’s apology to former President John Dramani Mahama is a testament that his uncouth public rants aimed at attacking individuals and state institutions do not speak well of his reputation.



The disgruntled socialite quizzed if Kennedy Agyapong would also apologize to other public officers and state institutions he marred their reputations through his unsavory public rants.



“You claim we are friends, the question is did you [Kennedy Agyapong] apologize to women for the words that came out of your mouth? Have you apologized to the clergy? The farmers you called fools?



“Have you apologized to the Judges you disrespected? Have you apologized to Charlotte Osei? Have you apologised to me?? Your dream of being a President will be haunted by no one but yourself,” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote on her Instagram page.



Her reaction comes after Kennedy Agyapong apologized to former president John Dramani Mahama for not being fair by speaking harshly about him.



He also commended John Mahama for how he handled him in those moments and described him as a wonderful person.



“The way he [John Mahama] has handled me and how I have spoken harshly to John Mahama, I think, I have not been fair to Mahama. He is such a wonderful man. I apologize; I am a human being. I think if I recount my relationship with him, all that I want to say is [that] I am sorry,” he said in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM.



Kennedy Agyapong hopes to become the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party as he contests against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto, and former legislator Francis Addai Nimo.



The NPP primaries is slated for November 4, 2023.



