Afia Schwarzenegger apologizes as court adjourns contempt appeal to Jan. 17

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Ghanaian showbiz personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger, has rendered an apology to Tema High Court, where she has been sentenced to ten days imprisonment for making comments deemed to be contemptuous.



The controversial actress and three other celebrities who served as pundits on UTV’s showbiz show were found guilty of contempt after making certain pronouncements in a case pending before the court.



While Felicity Ama Agyeman, aka Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, alias Mr Logic, were fined GH¢60,000 each (5,000 penalty units), Afia was handed a ten-day jail term.



Her lawyers consequently appealed the ruling by the court, praying the court to vary the sentence.



When the Tema High court sat on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the lawyer for Afia Schwarzenegger Adrian Duke Amaning moved a motion to apologize to the court and with the permission of the court publish the apology.



Graphic Showbiz reports that the lawyer for Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Maurice Ampaw objected to the move and pleaded with the court to uphold the custodial sentence.



Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, who is presiding over the case adjourned proceedings January 17, 2023.



According to Graphic Showbiz, the judge indicated that judgement will be passed on the said date.