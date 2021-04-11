You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 11Article 1229584

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Afia Schwar, Kalybos, Moesha, others storm Efya's private birthday party

Celebrities like Afia Schwarzenegger, Kalybos, Moesha, Wendy Shay and many others were seen present play videoCelebrities like Afia Schwarzenegger, Kalybos, Moesha, Wendy Shay and many others were seen present

Some Ghanaian showbiz and entertainment personalities were present to make merry, grace her day and show support to the ‘goddess’ to make the private event a memorable one.

The private birthday party looked lit and fun with a lot of presentation of gifts handed over her amidst interludes of singing and many interesting activities taking place on the night.

Celebrities like Afia Schwarzenegger, Kalybos, Moesha, Wendy Shay and many others were seen present and having fun.

