Entertainment of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: GH Base

Afia Pokuaa Vim Lady shares exclusive photo of her ‘borga’ husband

Broadcast Journalist, Afia Pokua

Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady has shared a photo of her husband, Mr. Antwi on social media, something that is very unusual about her.



Although she’s been married for some time now, it is not publicly known as she does not talk about her husband or do any of those “lovi dovi” stuff on social media.



Earlier in May this year, there were rumours that she had secretly gotten married but there was no confirmation to that rumour but this post and photo she posted have answered the question several others had about whether she’s married or not.



Afia Pokua on 31st night posted a photo of herself and her husband and wrote;



“Thank God for my husband, the prayers of family, the children and the blessings of “ONYAKOPON NHYIRA WO” from people unto us especially from Mr. and Mrs Antwi, 2020 has been a lesson and a blessing.We thank God and continue to put ourselves under the rock of ages????"





