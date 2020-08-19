LifeStyle of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Joseph Nuamah, Contributor

Adwoa's amazing world

Adwoa Serwaa Nuamah, is a mother and an author of children's books

The paucity of educational and child-friendly content about Africa, coupled with new challenges facing parents stuck at home with their kids because of Covid-19, necessitated the creation of Adwh oa’s Amazing World.



The content creator, Adwoa Serwaa Nuamah, is a mother and an author of children's books who believes that education should, among other things, be fun and convenient in a tech-savvy world like ours.



Adwoa's Amazing World seeks to employ innovative approaches to educate and entertain not only children, but also adults interested in exploring and learning fun and eye-opening facts about Africa and beyond.



There are educational, storytelling, cooking, and craft making sessions. Educational videos published on some social media platforms (i.e., YouTube, Facebook, Instagram) include “17 Amazing Facts About Africa”, "Adinkra Symbols", “African Proverbs”, “African Names and Their Meanings, Part 1”, and “Nelson Mandela”.



Storytelling videos published include “Lost On The Cocoa Farm”, “How Ant Taught Elephant To Appreciate Others”, “Chinedu's Three In-flight Experiences”, and “Ato's Experiences in Germany”.



Cooking videos include “How To Make An Amazing Beans Stew”. Craft making videos include “Let's do our own Abstract Painting”. These videos are worth watching. Watch out for more!









