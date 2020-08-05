Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Adwoa Sarfo pens romantic message to husband on wedding anniversary

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya and Minister of Procurement, Adwoa Sarfo has written an emotional message to her husband on their first anniversary.



The MP married the businessman, Hanny Mouhtiseb last year at a private ceremony.



The minister in celebrating the anniversary wrote on Instagram;



“YOU are like a box of crayons, YOU always bring a touch of colour into my life. YOU complement me so well that the world barely sees my flaws.



When I met YOU , I had no idea how vibrant my world would become and I have lived everyday thanking the Heavens for giving me such a wonderful man like YOU. Trust me, the sun may be the center of the universe, but YOU will forever be the center of my entire world.



YOU have given me so much love and comfort over the years and I am eternally grateful. Not only are YOU always on my mind, but YOU will forever be in my heart. A husband as loving as YOU is hard to find, and I plan on spending the rest of my days being grateful we found each other.



Happy Anniversary to us darling and I am glad you brought meaning and joy into my life. May our Marriage be filled with every perfect gift that we could ever wish for and always know that, I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU MY DEAREST HANNY”





