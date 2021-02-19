Entertainment of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Adu Safowaah has a mental problem - Former manager reveals

Actress, Adu Safowaah

In the wake of the social media brawl between Adu Safowaah and his former boss Dr. Kwaku Oteng, there has been a number of voices that have reacted to the allegations he made against the CEO of Angel Group of Companies.



Former Manager of actress Adu Safowaah Mr. Isaac Rockson has said the actress is suffering from a mental disorder.



Speaking with Fiifi Pratt in an interview on Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM, the former manager disclosed the actress is having a mental problem.



According to him, Adu Safowaah needs physiological assistance thus it should be as soon as possible because she is losing her ‘mind’.



