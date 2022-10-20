Adomaa welcomes fans to the 'Circus' on new single

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

In her first single for 2022, 'In the Clouds', Ghanaian singer Adomaa disclosed intimate thoughts about how a "one hit cover" launched her into sudden fame and all the changes that attended it.



She also gave hints of how things just as suddenly changed along the way.



"The spotlight starts to flicker. I'm all alone. Was this true?" she sang.



Today, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the soprano has shared more details on that dark chapter by a follow-up and simultaneously announced the imminent release of her extended play (EP): 'Becoming Adomaa'.



Titled 'Circus', the song spans 4 minutes and 17 seconds, and peels back more layers revealing, through beautiful lyricism and enchanting melodies, the singer and actor's personal and professional struggles with loneliness, confusion, depression and doubts.



The point of the song, it would appear, is inspite of all the aforementioned issues, she played her part, pleased her handlers and entertained her patrons. This may explain the facial twitches and mood swings in the lyric video uploaded to her YouTube.



“The melody is so out of tune, but still I try to pull in the crowd,” the 'Dede' TV series star sings on 'Circus'.



Recently signed to the Ugandan-based Nyege Nyege music company, Adomaa's 'Becoming Adomaa' is out on Wednesday, 16 November 2022.