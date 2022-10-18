Adomaa ready with another 2022 single

Music of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Singer and actor Adomaa has indicated her readiness to release a second 2022 single.



‘Circus’ is the second single to herald the star entertainment figure’s extended play (EP) called ‘Becoming Adomaa’.



The song advertised for release on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, comes after her piece ‘In the Clouds’.



The lead character in the popular ‘Dede’ television series, Adomaa, today, Monday, 17 October 2022, tweeted: “[Clown face and music notes emojis] Welcome to the Circus [clown face and music notes emojis]. Will it be fun and exhilarating? Or will it be a nightmare waiting to happen?” to prompt fans and attached a snippet of the song in a video.



