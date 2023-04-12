Adomaa opens up about struggles with insecurity and depression, almost resorting to skin bleaching

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Ghanaian musician Adomaa has recently opened up about her struggles with insecurity and depression.



In a recent interview with content creator Yaa Somuah, Adomaa admitted that she almost resorted to skin bleaching due to being frequently mocked for her dark skin while attending boarding school in Nigeria.



“I used to hear statements like Oh you are so dark, oh my God the sun in Ghana, does it burn people. It made me feel very very insecure. I am not proud of it but there are times I actually attempted bleaching just to fit in,” she said.



Adomaa also spoke about the challenges of being a celebrity and the lack of privacy that comes with it.



“The celebrity kingdom is not normal. I feel like everybody has vulnerable moments, has everyday lives and there are certain things you want to keep for yourself,” she said.



Despite her struggles, Adomaa has made a successful comeback in the music industry, with popular songs like Healing Blossoms, Real Time Love, Breaking Me Down ft Flowking Stone, and Becoming Adomaa. She remains focused on her goals and aims to "rule the world."



