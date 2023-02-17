Adjoa Amamensu wows in remake of Tamela Mann's 'God Provides'

Music of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Budding gospel artiste Adjoa Amamensu demonstrated her vocal prowess in her debut video on the remake of Tamela Manns' God Provides'.



The Ghanaian gospel musician who has vast experience with backing notable music group, Festival of Kingdom Doxology (FKD) among others is poised to bring something new to the music scene.



Speaking to this reporter, Adjoa Amamensu observed that exquisite soulful gospel music is rare in Ghana.



"I feel as though most artistes in the gospel circles tow the same line and this makes songs mundane. I'm not just passionate about spreading the word of God through music, but I believe it must be enjoyable as well. This is what I have set out to do for Ghana's music industry, " the fast rising musician averred.



Watch Adjoa Amamensu cooking something fresh and crisp for contemporary gospel music lovers in the video below.



