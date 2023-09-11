Adjetey Sowah narrates how he won the World Dance Championship in 1986

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian dancer, Adjetey Sowah, has narrated how he emerged as the winner of the World Dance Championship in 1986.



He revealed that a total of thirty-two countries were involved in the competition which took place in the United Kingdom (UK), London to be precise.



Adjetey Sowah disclosed that going into the competition, his priority was to make it to the finals but he ended up clinching the ultimate by emerging as the overall winner.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM on Showbiz A-Z, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, Adjetey Sowah recounted how he won the contest in the year 1986 during his prime days.



“It was 32 participating countries and they were doing it in different clubs first, like four clubs. Finally, they called the eight (8) finalists. And even the eighth, I was the final guy to perform.



"So after I did my thing [dance moves] and later on they started mentioning names, I was back there. I was the first guy to come out with a song like ten artist song and we put it together.



“It wasn't just one song, but different, different kinds of music. So let's say we perform at another club.



"In the finals, they whittle down to 8 out of 32 [participants].



"All they do is just introduce you and that's it. They don't see your moves and whatever you have to do. So after everything, I won,” he narrated.



Adjetey Sowah further revealed that he was skeptical about his chances of winning the world dancing championship but he ended up clinching the title.



“I was just going there to be part of the finals, not to win, but just to be part of it because when you are part of the finals, that's how people get to know you.



“So for me, I was just going there to be part of this so that Ghanaians can see me, that I'm there, because, for me, I was like, no, there's no way I'm going to win these people,” he added.



Adjetey Sowah is one of the most celebrated Ghanaians when it comes to dancing in the creative art industry.



His dancing exploits both internationally and locally have earned him a legendary status in Ghana.



BS/BB



