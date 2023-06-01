Adjetey Anang to mark 50th birthday with movie premiere, launch of memoir and health foundation

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 June 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ace Ghanaian actor and television sensation, Adjetey Anang popularly known for his role as ‘Pusher’ in the series, “Things we do for Love” is set to celebrate his 50th birthday with a book and health foundation launch.
The multifaceted event, set to take place on July 8, 2023, at the Skybox Event Centre will not only mark a milestone in Adjetey Anang's life but will also serve as a platform to launch his highly anticipated memoir and a charitable health foundation.
The celebrations will include a grand movie premiere of this extraordinary actor, on July 7, 2023, at the Silverbird Cinema in Accra, Ghana.
Adjetey Anang has graced our television screens with his remarkable film industry career, exceptional talent, and versatility.
His calm yet affable personality has endeared him to many people in the movie industry and beyond. This birthday celebration will be an unveiling of his achievement and the indelible legacy he strived to build in the last five decades of his life.
We cordially invite you to join us to celebrate and honour this brilliant and illustrious son of Ghana and Africa. A movie premiere on the 7th of July 2023 at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra will mark the beginning of the celebrations.
This movie will provide a glimpse into the illustrious life of Adjetey Anang and will also feature highlights from his memorable movies. It promises to be an exciting event.
The celebrations of Adjetey Anang’s 50th birthday celebration will be crowned with the launching of his highly anticipated memoir and health charity known as One in a Million-Foundation.
The foundation will focus on providing healthcare resources to deprived children and women. The charity is named one in a million because it seeks to gather a million people progressively who will commit to donating Gh₵1 a day for ten (10) years to support this worthy cause.
The Charity Foundation is a testament to Adjetey Anang’s commitment to the development of society.
The memoir will also chronicle Adjetey Anang’s journey to stardom, the impact, lessons, struggles, and sacrifices which have molded him into this man who is loved and adored by all. The memoir will showcase the man behind the pusher character and the many loved and iconic characters which Adjetey Anang has portrayed over the years.
It promises to be a memoir that is worth reading.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:
Nii Marmah Boye
(Media Coordinator, King-Dawie Publications)
+233 560834455