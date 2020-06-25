Movies of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Adjetey Anang explains his absence in movies

Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, popularly known as Pusher, has explained reasons for his absence in the movie screen.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut’ show, the popular actor revealed that the challenges in the Ghanaian movie industry has kept him away from the scene.



He stated that the system has been a bit saturated.



Adjetey Anang also stated that movie-makers are trying to find ways to market their products.



He admitted that they struggled to find ways to expand their products across all the regions in the country.



According to him, it is a huge challenge for filmmakers to sell or premiere their movies nationwide.



He cited financial constraint as part of the challenges affecting the industry.



Adjetey Anang indicated that Ghanaians are yearning for local movies but reaching them with the product has been a challenge.



He emphasized on certain structures which need to be put in place to aid the growth of the Ghanaian movie industry adding that the movie industry is not booming.



Watch the full interview below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.