Adjetey Anang and Bisola Aiyeola to host the AMVCA 9 nominees announcement

Source: Kris Sowah (Cypress)

Award-winning Nigerian actor, Bisola Aiyeola and Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang have been announced as the hosts of the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards nominees announcement.



This follows the AMVCA press briefing that took place a few weeks ago.



The announcement is scheduled to broadcast on April 16, 2023, across all Africa Magic Channels on DStv and GOtv from 7 PM WAT.



The movie stars will announce all categories except the MNET original category which will be presented by two child actors, Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal who are also actors in Africa Magic Original telenovelas, The Johnsons, and Ajoche.



Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West African Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria said, “We are happy to unveil the nominees for the 9th edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.



"This year, we saw a 40% increase in the number of entries received and hundreds of hours have gone into painstakingly reviewing each of them to arrive at our nominees. Each of the nominees for this year’s award is a reflection of the abundant talent our continent boasts of, and we can’t wait to celebrate them".



The call for entries which commenced on February 20, 2023, and ended on March 17, 2023, was opened to filmmakers from across Africa whose made-for-television movies or television series fell within the specified timeline and relevance to the categories available.



Of the 33 categories, 10 will be open to a public vote, 2 categories will be decided by live voting at the event and 22 categories will be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges headed by veteran filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi. The AMVCA jury is working alongside Deloitte to ensure the voting process is free and fair.



The ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to viewers by Africa Magic in partnership with Amstel Malta, and Zagg Energy Drink.



This edition is a 3-day event with the award show scheduled for May 20, 2023, with a live broadcast across all Africa Magic Channels on DStv and GOtv.