Adjetey Anang, Jackie Appiah, and education minister among VIP guests at Yolo Season 7 premiere

Television of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Popular Television series "You Only Live Once" (YOLO) Season 7 successfully premiered on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Silverbird Cinema in Accra.



The new season touches on topics such as drug abuse, discrimination against people living with disabilities, peer pressure, and abstinence from sex, among others.



Speaking in an interview after the premiere, Mr. Ivan Quashigah, CEO of Farmhouse Productions, the producers of the series, said YOLO is one of the best television series with over 32 million views worldwide.



"YOLO is global, and I can proudly say that it is one of the most-watched television series worldwide. We strive to educate, inform, and entertain through YOLO, and our messages always resonate with the audience. I have big dreams for YOLO, and the support from individuals and corporate bodies shows that YOLO is doing things well. There is a lot more we want to do with YOLO, and the encouragement and positive comments from the public urge us to do more," he said.



The premiere, which had a huge turnout of cast members, fans, and students, also had in attendance personalities such as Virginia Palmer, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Dr. Da Costa Aboakye, Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, and actors like Jackie Appiah and Adjetey Anang, among others.



