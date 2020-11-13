Entertainment of Friday, 13 November 2020

Adina shares memories of the late J.J Rawlings

Ghanaian songwriter and songstress Adina has shared how she impacted the life of the late President Jerry John Rawlings some five (5) years back.



At the time, the budding young stay received an invitation to perform at the late President’s birthday party which she gladly accepted.



According to the musician, she was given a tall list of the late President’s favourite songs to perform on the day and thoroughly prepared for it.



“Whilst performing, I was looking for him in the crowd to read his expressions and all but couldn’t find him. It was after the event that I heard he was teary throughout my performance because the songs got to him and he enjoyed them at the same time”.



“Recently I met another big person who was at the party and he also told me I was great and that he enjoyed the show”.



“I am very grateful to have made such an impact at the time. Though he is gone now, he will forever remain in our hearts and minds”, she told Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive show.



Adina furthered, it made her feel accomplished to have performed for such a person and “I am honoured to have done that”.



She advised musicians to regard every show as their last because “the next show comes from the present show”.





